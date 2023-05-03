Orbis Flying Eye Hospital coming to Bangladesh again next year

Flying Eye Hospital training programme allows the clinical team and world-leading volunteer faculty (medical experts) to travel the world sharing knowledge and developing the skills of eye care professionals in the communities that need it most. The plane made its 10th visit to Bangladesh in 2017.

Dr Munir, in his introductory speech, said Flying Eye Hospital’s coming to Bangladesh on 10 occasions in its 40 years of operation manifests the importance of human resource development in ophthalmic field.

He appreciated OSB, National Eye Care, National Institute of Ophthalmology& Hospital (NIO&H), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority and other government and non-government stakeholders for their support during the previous visits of the Flying Eye Hospital training programme and sought similar support this time too.

He said that this time the focus of the training programme would be women leadership in ophthalmology.