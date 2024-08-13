Don’t show your back at border, home advisor tells BGB

M Shakhawat Hossain said, “They enter our territory and kill our people. We hold flag meetings and say everything is settled, or say we have no idea over the issue. Those days are over".

Blaming the previous government for exploiting the forces, he said, "They turned these forces into monsters. Those responsible for it will be taken to the international court. They have killed many people and destroyed all the institutions. These are national forces, and do not belong to any individual."

The advisor regretted his recent 'controversial' speech and said the students misunderstood him. "Many words come in conversations. If I really made such a statement, it was misunderstood, and I feel sorry for that."

During the clashes, some three BGB men have died and 130 sustained injuries.