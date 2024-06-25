Bangladesh, Italy agree to further strengthen bilateral relations

Bangladesh and Italy agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations, at the Second Political Consultations held in Dhaka Monday.

The first-ever Bangladesh-Italy Political Consultations started on 7 June last year in Rome through the signing of the MoU on Political Consultations. The holding of the second round of political consultations exactly after one year bears the testament to the robust partnership between the two countries.

The Bangladesh delegation at the consultations was led by foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, while the Italian delegation was led by Riccardo Guariglia, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh, Antonio Alessandro and representatives from various Ministries of the Government of Bangladesh also joined the Consultations.