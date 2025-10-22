Army officers produced before International Crimes Tribunal
Several army officers have been brought before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in connection with cases of crimes against humanity.
Several army officers were transported to the tribunal premises at the old High Court compound in the capital shortly after 7:00 am today, Wednesday.
In total, 32 individuals, including 25 current and former army officers, have been accused across three separate cases. Of them, 15 army officers remain in military custody.
Witnesses observed that shortly after 7:00 am, the officers were brought in by a green Bangladesh jail prison van. All of them were dressed in civilian clothing.
Two of the three cases concern enforced disappearances and torture that allegedly took place during the tenure of the former Awami League government, while the third one relates to crimes against humanity committed during the July popular uprising in Dhaka’s Rampura and Banasree areas.
One of the cases involves 17 accused, including several high-ranking former RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) and army officers.
Among those currently in military custody are: Brigadier General Md Jahangir Alam, former additional director general of RAB; Brig. Gen. Tofayel Mustafa Sarwar; Brig. Gen. Md Kamrul Hasan; Brig. Gen. Md Mahbub Alam; Brig. KM Azad; Col. Abdullah Al Momen; Col. Anwar Latif Khan (now on pre-retirement leave); Lt. Col. Md Mashiur Rahman, former director of RAB intelligence branch; Lt. Col. Saiful Islam Sumon; and, Lt. Col. Md Sarwar Bin Kashem.
The case also lists three former director generals of RAB as accused. They are: Benazir Ahmed (later promoted to Inspector General of Police), M Khurshid Hossain, and Md Harun-or-Rashid. All of them are currently fugitives.
Other fugitives in this case include Sheikh Hasina, her defence adviser Maj. Gen. (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and Lt. Col. (retd) Muhammad Khairul Islam, a former RAB director.
The second case, also concerning enforced disappearances and torture during the Awami League tenure, names 13 accused, including Sheikh Hasina and Tarique Ahmed Siddique.
Among those in military custody are three former DGFI directors: Maj. Gen. Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain; Brig. Gen. Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui; Brig. Gen. Ahmed Tanvir Mazhar Siddiqui.
The case also names five former director generals of the DGFI: Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Akbar Hossain; Maj. Gen. (retd) Md Saiful Abedin; Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Saiful Alam; Lt. Gen. (retd) Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury; and, Maj. Gen. (retd) Hamidul Haque.
Other accused include Maj. Gen. (retd) Mohammad Touhidul Ul Islam, Maj. Gen. Kabir Ahmad, and, Lt. Col. (retd) Mokhsurul Haque. Their current whereabouts are unconfirmed, though some sources indicate they may have left the country.
The third case concerns crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Rampura and Banasree areas in the capital during the July mass uprising.
The accused include: Lt. Col. Mohammad Redwanul Islam, former BGB officer; Maj. Md Rafat-bin-Alam, former BGB officer; Md Rashedul Islam, former additional deputy commissioner of police; and Md Mashiur Rahman, former officer-in-charge (OC).
Of these, Redwanul Islam and Rafat-bin-Alam are currently in military custody, while the remaining two are fugitives.