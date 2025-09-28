NRBs' remittance saves Bangladesh's economy after July uprising: CA

Lauding the role of non-resident Bangladeshis, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the remittance of Bangladeshi expatriates saved the country's economy after the July uprising.

"Our economy was at bottom level. Your remittance saved it. Your remittances were behind strengthening our economy," he told an event here.

The event titled "NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis" was held at New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway), Manhattan, this afternoon where non-resident Bangladeshis were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Yunus said he is personally very hopeful of Bangladesh.

Highlighting the potential of Bangladesh's young people, he said Bangladesh has enough young manpower.