NRBs' remittance saves Bangladesh's economy after July uprising: CA
Lauding the role of non-resident Bangladeshis, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the remittance of Bangladeshi expatriates saved the country's economy after the July uprising.
"Our economy was at bottom level. Your remittance saved it. Your remittances were behind strengthening our economy," he told an event here.
The event titled "NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis" was held at New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway), Manhattan, this afternoon where non-resident Bangladeshis were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Yunus said he is personally very hopeful of Bangladesh.
Highlighting the potential of Bangladesh's young people, he said Bangladesh has enough young manpower.
The Chief Adviser asked foreign firms to relocate their factories in Bangladesh to utilise these young human resources and consider Bangladesh a production hub.
Noting the NRBs are now part of Bangladesh, the head of the interim government urged them to come up with their investment and idea in Bangladesh with confidence.
He assured the NBRs that their voting rights would be ensured in the next general elections.
Stressing the need for a regional economy, the Chief Adviser said Nepal, Bhutan and seven sisters of India are land locked as they have no sea.
"If we open the sea for them, all will be benefited," he said, adding if facilities are ensured, all will rush to Bangladesh.
Prof Yunus, the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate, said they have already talked to many stakeholders to explore the marine potential.
"Cox's Bazar-Matarbari is ready for deep seaport," he said, underscoring the need for exploring gas reserved beneath the Bay of Bengal.
At the onset of the event, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Ashik Chowdhury gave an overview on Bangladesh's economy.
In his presentation, he said inflation and the country's foreign exchange reserve have reached a static level now after taking different steps to recover the economy.
Ashik Chowdhury said foreign direct investment (FDI) has doubled in a year.
He also focused on the role of Bangladeshi expatriates in recovery of the Bangladesh economy after the 2024 mass uprising.
A panel discussion titled "Harnessing diaspora as a national asset" was held at the event. The session was moderated by Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy on International Affairs to the Chief Adviser.
Speaking at the session, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said Bangalee diaspora is the asset of Bangladesh, while they played a big role during the July-August uprising.
Another panel discussion was moderated by Dr Khalilur Rahman, National Security Adviser and High Representative for the Rohingya Issue.
BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman and NCP senior joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara spoke at the session.
In her speech, Tasnim Jara stressed ensuring involvement of women and youth in building Bangladesh where everybody has stake and voice.
"When all work together, history is changed. We all together will change history," she said.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir,Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen also spoke at the event.
The event was filled with engaging segments, including a plenary session, the launch of a new digital app and diaspora engagement.
These sessions provided NRBs with the opportunity to share their perspectives, raise concerns, contribute ideas, and help shape initiatives that strengthen their connection to Bangladesh.
The "Shubheccha App" was launched at the event.
The ‘NRB Connect Day’ was an exclusive gathering designed to bring together a significant number of Non-Resident Bangladeshis representing diverse sectors, including business, academia, healthcare, technology, and social development.
The event provided a platform to explore opportunities in Bangladesh, access citizen services, and strengthen diaspora engagement for sustainable social and economic impact, while also offering NRBs a space to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas directly with policymakers and institutions.