Won’t let another 1/11 happen: Nahid

He said Awami League’s 15 years' fascist rule started through the settlement of 1/11.

“On 3 August in Shaheed Minar, we said that Awami League and its 15 years of fascist journey were started through the settlement of 1/11. Awami League and Sheikh Hasina got the chance to govern Bangladesh due to that settlement of 1/11. We won’t allow another 1/11 in Bangladesh. After the July mass uprising, we said that the government supported by the student and mass people will have to be declared as an interim government,” he added.

Nahid said no effort of depoliticization and militarization would be allowed.

“We saw at different times in the past that the political void paved the way for army intervention in Bangladesh. This did not bode well for democracy. We think a mass uprising has awakened the people. People want to make their own decision and claim ownership. That ownership has to be returned to the people,” said Nahid.