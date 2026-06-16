Returning from Delhi was an ‘instant protest’: PM’s information adviser

Nevertheless, upon his arrival at IGI Airport on Sunday, he was made to wait for nearly two and a half hours and was initially denied entry into India. Although permission to enter was later granted following intervention at a higher level, he declined the offer and returned to Dhaka.

Speaking at a regular press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Zahed Ur Rahman said he felt an immediate response was necessary because he had travelled not as an individual but as a representative of the Bangladeshi state.

“I did not go there as an individual. I went as a representative of this government and this state. Therefore, after what happened to me there, I felt that an instant protest from our side was necessary,” he told newspersons.

“That is why I decided to return. Although, as you have seen in media reports, at one stage they [the Indian authorities] tried very hard to ensure that I entered the country and attended my scheduled engagements, I chose not to do so.”