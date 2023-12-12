Govt doubtful about JaPa's participation in the elections 

The ruling Awami League is reportedly suspecting that the Jatiya Party may withdraw from the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed these concerns after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

According to two government ministers who opted not to be named, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during an informal discussion following the cabinet meeting that the Jatiya Party cannot be trusted.

The two ministers, present at the cabinet meeting, shared this information with Prothom Alo on Tuesday. After the meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly offered several suggestions to ministers, state ministers, and deputy ministers concerning the 7 January election.