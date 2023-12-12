Govt doubtful about JaPa's participation in the elections 

The ruling Awami League is reportedly suspecting that the Jatiya Party may withdraw from the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed these concerns after a cabinet meeting on Monday.
According to two government ministers who opted not to be named, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during an informal discussion following the cabinet meeting that the Jatiya Party cannot be trusted.
The two ministers, present at the cabinet meeting, shared this information with Prothom Alo on Tuesday. After the meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly offered several suggestions to ministers, state ministers, and deputy ministers concerning the 7 January election.
According to the information provided by the two ministers, during an informal discussion after the cabinet meeting, some ministers raised concerns about the participation of the Jatiya Party in the upcoming elections.
They also discussed the presence of 'independent' candidates affiliated with the Awami League. These ministers requested the Prime Minister to take steps to withdraw independent candidates from the electoral race.
In response to the ministers' request, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly rejected it, stating that there is no guarantee regarding the Jatiya Party's actions in the upcoming elections.
She expressed uncertainty about the political moves of the party as the key JaPa figures, including Raushan Ershad, her son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Shaad Ershad), and Mashiur Rahman have been excluded from the election. The Prime Minister emphasised the unpredictability of the party’s decisions.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasised that the country is moving towards a free and fair election, and all parties should participate in the election.
During an informal discussion following the cabinet meeting, she asserted that elections proceed without waiting for anyone, and the upcoming election will take place as per schedule.
Jatiya Party has engaged in multiple meetings with Awami League recently, primarily focusing on seat-sharing discussions for the 7 January polls. Jatiya Party sources indicate a desire for the removal of 'Awami League independent candidates' from 30 to 35 seats, aiming to facilitate Jatiya Party candidates' success.
When the Prime Minister's attention was drawn to this demand of the Jatiya Party, she said, "Everyone has to contest the elections."
According to the two ministers present at the meeting, when the Prime Minister was urged to prevent 'party independent candidates' from participating in the elections, she responded by stating that she had nothing to say on the matter.
Prior to this, during a meeting with several key leaders of the Awami League, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and parties of the 14-party alliance, the issue of withdrawing 'independent' candidates was raised.
However, as of now, Awami League has not provided a clear stance on this matter.