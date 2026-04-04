Setbacks in institutional reforms

After review, a special committee of the National Parliament has recommended approval of 113 ordinances. Of the remaining 20, it has recommended repealing 4 and not immediately presenting 16 as bills in Parliament. These 16 are to be further reviewed and strengthened before being introduced as new bills in the future. In other words, these 20 ordinances are set to lapse. Among them are one related to the appointment of Supreme Court judges, two concerning the Supreme Court Secretariat, three related to the National Human Rights Commission, two concerning the prevention of enforced disappearances, and one related to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Starting next Monday, the National Parliament will begin the process of approving the ordinances. Alongside those being approved, the four that are to be repealed will also be presented in the form of bills. In total, 117 bills will be introduced. After the relevant ministers present the bills, opposition members will have the opportunity to propose amendments and engage in discussion; however, whether those amendments are accepted will depend entirely on the government’s discretion. This is because the ruling party, BNP, holds enough of a majority in Parliament to pass any law, even to amend the Constitution.

Nurul Islam, Chief Whip of the National Parliament and a member of the special committee, told Prothom Alo that new bills will be introduced later to ensure full independence of the Supreme Court. He said they agree on taking action against enforced disappearances. He added that bills, along with some amendments, will also be introduced later to strengthen the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Human Rights Commission.

Secretaries of the relevant ministries have already been instructed in this regard. The Chief Whip also mentioned that if not in the current session, these revised bills may be introduced in the next session.