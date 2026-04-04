Ignoring fundamental reforms is suicidal for everyone

There has been a dilemma regarding the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) ordinance. This is because the ordinance formulated to amend the ACC law contains many weaknesses. We raised these concerns at the time it was drafted. There were negotiations with the interim government on these issues, and at one point they had agreed. However, they later backed away, mainly due to resistance from within, particularly from the bureaucracy.

Now, that same situation is recurring. Personally, I believe the ordinance on ACC reform needs reconsideration. For that reason, I agree with the decision to suspend it for now. However, this suspension must not become a permanent arrangement.

All the proposals of the ACC Reform Commission that were unanimously agreed upon by all political parties, including BNP, without any note of dissent, and were incorporated into the July Charter, as well as many other ACC-related proposals outside the July Charter that also had consensus among all parties, should be used as benchmarks. Based on those, and through stakeholder engagement, the ACC ordinance should be revised immediately. Then, based on those revisions, it should be enacted into law.

Questions have also arisen about the message the government is sending by effectively rendering the ACC dysfunctional through creating a situation that led to the resignation of its chairman and commissioners. As a result, the government now bears a special responsibility to promptly revise the ordinance and, based on that, take immediate steps to establish a new ACC.