Dhaka to cooperate with Kuala Lumpur in terror investigation: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday said Bangladesh will cooperate with Malaysia in the ‘terror investigation’ as the Malaysian authorities announced that they had arrested 36 Bangladeshis in the recent security operations for their alleged involvement in a ‘radical militant’ movement.

“Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur immediately engaged with the relevant Malaysian authorities and formally requested the identities of the individuals and information regarding the allegations brought against them,” the Ministry said.

Bangladesh reiterated its firm position against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism and militancy, and it remains ready to extend full cooperation to the Malaysian authorities in this regard

Of the arrested or detained people, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts, the MoFA said.

The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation, Bangladesh said, updating on the recent incidents.

The government of Bangladesh is ‘closely monitoring’ the developments and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities.