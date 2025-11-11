Roadside fuel sales to be suspended temporarily: Home adviser
Fuel sales along roadsides will be suspended for a few days, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said.
He shared this information with reporters during a briefing at the Secretariat today, Tuesday.
The adviser said that sometimes various untoward incidents occur using this fuel from roadside stores.
The adviser made these remarks amid a series of incidents of vehicles being set on fire in different places.
He also mentioned that security has been strengthened at tribunals, metro rail, and railway facilities. In addition, he said that security measures at Key Point Installations (KPIs) — critical infrastructures — have also been tightened.
Commenting on the recent arson and crude bomb (cocktail) explosions, the home adviser said that there has been no failure on the part of the intelligence agencies.
There are no large processions taking place. A few buses were set on fire, and there were a few crude bomb blasts in some areas. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to prevent any recurrence.
Jahangir Alam further stated that law enforcement agencies are maintaining a strong stance ahead of 13 November.
The adviser also urged the public to inform the law enforcement agencies if they suspect anyone.
"No leniency will be shown toward terrorists. We are also requesting those who grant bail to ensure that terrorists do not easily obtain bail," he added.
The adviser described election preparations as satisfactory.
He said that 550,000 Ansar members, 150,000 police officers, 100,000 army personnel, 35,000 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members, and about 4,000 Coast Guard members will be deployed during the election.
The adviser also mentioned that operations to recover illegal firearms will be intensified.
Although drug inflow from Myanmar has decreased somewhat, it is not yet satisfactory, he noted.
Regarding two recent incidents of shootings in public, the adviser said that these two incidents occurred between rival criminal groups.
Several individuals involved have been arrested. The border security forces have been instructed to ensure that no terrorists enter the country from outside.