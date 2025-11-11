Roadside fuel sales to be suspended temporarily: Home adviser

Fuel sales along roadsides will be suspended for a few days, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said.

He shared this information with reporters during a briefing at the Secretariat today, Tuesday.

The adviser said that sometimes various untoward incidents occur using this fuel from roadside stores.

The adviser made these remarks amid a series of incidents of vehicles being set on fire in different places.