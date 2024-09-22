UN to support Bangladesh reforms, flood rehab measures

The United Nations will support Bangladesh in wide ranging areas including police and election reforms as the interim government rolls out major restructuring of the country's institutions, said the UN's resident coordinator in Dhaka.

The chief of UN in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, came up with assurance when she paid a courtesy call on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office here today.

During the meeting, they discussed reforms, corruption, floods, Rohingya crisis and the UN-led investigation on the July-August carnage.

Gwyn Lewis expressed her support for the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government and she thanked Professor Yunus "for taking up extraordinary role" as the head of the post-revolution administration.