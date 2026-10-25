Children from wealthier families in Bangladesh have higher lead levels in blood

Children from wealthier families in Bangladesh have higher levels of lead in their blood than children from low-income households. Researchers reached this conclusion after analysing data from a national survey of children under the age of five.

According to the survey data, 30.2 per cent of children from the poorest 20 per cent of households had elevated lead levels in their blood. The proportion rose to 51.9 per cent among children from the wealthiest 20 per cent of households.

High levels of lead in children’s blood are a cause for concern. Lead can damage the development of the brain and nervous system, potentially affecting intellectual ability, attention, learning and behaviour. Such damage does not always produce immediate symptoms. In many cases, a child may appear healthy while their development is impaired.