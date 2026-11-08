Anyone saying ‘December is at the door’ has no connection with Bangladesh: Adviser Titumir

Those who are talking about the Awami League’s return next December have no connection with Bangladesh, said Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning.

He said there was currently no one capable of reviving the Awami League, unlike the situation after 1975, when efforts were made to revive the party.

Professor Titumir described the “ousting of the Awami League” by the people of Bangladesh in 2024 as a victory for the country.

He made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion titled “The Famine of 1974: Post-Independence Economic Crisis”, held at the Monsoon Theatre Hall of the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum on Sunday afternoon.

The discussion was the fifth instalment of the museum’s Democratic Journey Seminar Series.

“If anyone says that ‘December is knocking at the door’, it should be understood that they have no connection with the soil, grass or water of Bangladesh,” Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir said.