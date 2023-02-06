Bangladesh

Remove posters, wall writings from Dhaka’s flyovers in 2 weeks: HC

The High Court on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove all posters and wall writings from all flyovers in the capital within two weeks and take legal action against those involved in it, UNB reports.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also ordered formation of a monitoring team within seven days which will control the pasting of posters and wall writing on flyovers.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the inaction of the authorities concerned in removing posters and writings from the flyovers should not be declared illegal.

The court asked to submit a report in this regard within four weeks.

It also fixed 27 February for next hearing.

Advocate Manzill Murshid stood for the petitioner.

Advocate Sarwar Ahad and advocate Ripon Baroi on behalf of Bangladesh Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed the writ petition seeking removal of posters and wall writings from flyovers.

Secretary to the Local Government Division, authorities concerned of two city corporations, chief engineer of Local Government Division, Rajuk chairman, Dhaka Police Commissioner and others were made respondents to the rule.

According to the writ petition, as per the Graffiti Writing and Poster Sticking Control Act, 2012, no writing and posters will be allowed in any place except selected place. Local authorities and local administration can fix a wall for writing or putting posters.

