Remove posters, wall writings from Dhaka’s flyovers in 2 weeks: HC

The High Court on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove all posters and wall writings from all flyovers in the capital within two weeks and take legal action against those involved in it, UNB reports.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also ordered formation of a monitoring team within seven days which will control the pasting of posters and wall writing on flyovers.