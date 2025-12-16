Liberation War monuments: Signs of vandalism, no move for restoration

Even though a year has passed since vandalism at the Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Complex in Meherpur, steeped in the memories of the war, restoration work has yet to begin. The damaged structures remain in a broken state.

In Gazipur city, the ‘Shoshostro Protirodh’ (armed resistance) sculpture built at the open stage west of the railway line also lies in ruins. Similarly, damaged Liberation War–related sculptures at various locations in Madaripur municipality and across the district have seen no restoration initiative either.

According to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, information on damage to Muktijodda (freedom fighters) complexes has so far been received from around 35 districts.

In addition to these complexes, damage has been reported to 33 other Liberation War–related monuments across the country, including museums, memorials and Boddho Bhumi (mass killing site).