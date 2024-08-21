1,500 sculptures and murals vandalised all over country

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of student-led mass uprising on 5 August, about 1,500 sculptures, relief sculptures, murals and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire and uprooted all over the country.

Most of the sculptures and murals were of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and about the liberation war. Plus, the statue of ‘Venus’ at Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh, the statue of ‘Themis’ at the Supreme Court and the ‘Duranta’ sculpture at the Shishu Academy have also been demolished.

Correspondents of Prothom Alo after investigation have found information of 1,492 sculptures, relief sculptures (figures curved on a wall using ceramic or terracotta), murals and memorials being vandalised, set on fire and uprooted in 59 districts between 5 and 14 August. Most of the vandalism and arson incidents occurred on 5, 6 and 7 August.

More than 122 sculptures, relief sculptures and murals have been vandalised, set on fire and uprooted in 15 different locations in Dhaka city. As many as seven full-body sculptures of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been destroyed.