President, PM attend Victory Day parade

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have attended the parade at the national parade ground marking the Victory Day.

The president, also supreme commander of the armed forces division, received a salute and inspected the parade on the celebration of 51 years of Bangladesh's victory.

The parade was organised and conducted by the 9th infantry division of Bangladesh Army under the supervision of the Armed Forces Division with the directives of the liberation war affairs ministry.

President Hamid, accompanied by Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, the parade commander and also general officer commanding (GOC) of 9th infantry division and area commander of Savar area, riding an open jeep inspected the parade and took the salute.