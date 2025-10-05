July Charter implementation: Political parties reach consensus on referendum

Significant progress has been made among political parties regarding the implementation of the National July Charter, with a consensus emerging on holding a referendum to ensure public participation, according to professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission.

Stating that the political parties consider the people’s participation essential over implementation of the July Charter, Ali Riaz said, “All political parties have agreed on holding a referendum to secure the people’s consent. We view this as the first major step in the implementation process.”

He was speaking to the media on Sunday at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road, Dhaka, after the fourth round of discussions with political parties on constitutional proposals related to the July Charter.