Additional IGP among 82 officers made OSD

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdul Alim Mahmud, along with 82 police officers, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The decision was announced through three separate notifications issued by the home ministry on Tuesday without specifying any reason.

Among those made OSD are one Additional IGP, 13 Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), 49 Additional DIGs, and 19 Superintendents of Police.

A source at the home ministry said that the officers in question had played roles in the controversial 2018 national elections.