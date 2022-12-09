Operators asked to suspend high-speed internet in Golapbagh area

It is, however, not an unprecedented scenario for the BNP as the high-speed internet remained suspended in the venues of all the previous divisional rallies.

The vice chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Mohiuddin, was asked about the issue on 19 November. He claimed to be unaware of any instruction from his commission to suspend high-speed internet and said the internet speed might slow down due to some technical issues.

Also, the internet service might hamper in an area with huge public gathering, he added.