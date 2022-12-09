Bangladesh

Operators asked to suspend high-speed internet in Golapbagh area

The BNP men gather in the Golapbagh area on Friday evening. Prothom Alo

The mobile network operators have been instructed to suspend their high-speed mobile internet services in the capital’s Golapbagh area on Saturday, where the BNP is all set to hold a divisional rally.

The sources concerned said a government agency asked the mobile network operators to downgrade their 4G service to 2G from 9:30am to 8:00 pm on Saturday. The BNP rally will commence at 11:00 am there.

It is, however, not an unprecedented scenario for the BNP as the high-speed internet remained suspended in the venues of all the previous divisional rallies.

The vice chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Mohiuddin, was asked about the issue on 19 November. He claimed to be unaware of any instruction from his commission to suspend high-speed internet and said the internet speed might slow down due to some technical issues.

Also, the internet service might hamper in an area with huge public gathering, he added.

