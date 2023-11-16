JnU student Khadija's bail upheld, no obstacle to her release 

The Appellate Division has dismissed the state's leave to appeal against the bail granted to Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra, who has been in jail for a year and three months in two cases under the Digital Security Act.

The six-member Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, issued this order on Thursday.

As a result of the Appellate Division's decision, Khadija's bail, granted by the High Court in both cases, has been upheld, according to her lawyer BM Elias. He informed Prothom Alo, “There is no legal obstacle to Khadija's release."