Bangladeshi youth Bahauddin on US National Academics committee

Bangladeshi youth, Syed Bahauddin Alam has been elected and appointed as a member on a committee under the prestigious United States institution, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).

Bahauddin is an assistant professor in the an assistant professor in the Department of Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering at The Grainger College of Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). According to UIUC website, he is only the second faculty member from his department to have been elected to this committee in recent years.

In January, Bahauddin was selected as a member of NASEM’s 11-member expert committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI), titled ‘Foundation Models for Scientific Discovery and Innovation: Opportunities across the Department of Energy’.

Bahauddin shared the news of his election and appointment on 28 February via Facebook. The same day, the news was published on UIUC website as well. His name has already been listed on the committee’s page on the NASEM website.

According to NASEM website, the committee is tasked with exploring cutting-edge AI-based foundation models in energy research. It focuses particularly on developing and expanding such technologies for the United States Department of Energy. The committee serves as an advisory body to the energy department on these matters.