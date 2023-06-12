Health department has no idea which strain of dengue is spreading

The government has limited information regarding the prevailing type of dengue virus in the country this year, out of the four established variants. Furthermore, due to funding constraints, the health department is unable to monitor the dengue situation.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) monitors the disease situation in the country. The institute was able to provide the information as to which type (variant) of dengue affected people more. However, in a press conference organised on 'One Health Conference' regarding human, animal and environmental health at the IEDCR conference room on Sunday, professor Tahmina Shirin, director of the institution, said that they do not have any information about the strain of dengue virus that broke out this year. She said, the institute does not have the funds to monitor the situation.

The dengue outbreak has reached alarming levels this year. Public health professor Be-Nazir Ahmed has commented that it is unfortunate and unwarranted that IEDCR's monitoring activities have been help up due to lack of funds. He told Prothom Alo that it is necessary to know about the variant of virus affecting to understand the pathological risk. Secondly, it is necessary to know the variant of dengue for proper treatment.

Visiting 12 districts including two city corporations of Dhaka, it was found that there is a lack of coordination in mosquito control and disease control procedure. The districts include: Chattogram, Chandpur, Khulna, Narail, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Barguna, Jashore, Kushtia and Rangpur. Several civil surgeons of these districts told the Prothom Alo correspondent that they fear the number of dengue patients may rise this year.