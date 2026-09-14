Another train to be added on Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar route

The railway authorities have taken an initiative to introduce another train on the Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar route. The Mahanagar Express, which currently operates on the Dhaka–Chattogram route, is being extended to the tourist city of Cox’s Bazar. Railway officials said the train may start operating up to Cox’s Bazar from the first week of October.

Although trains currently run from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, they do not stop anywhere along the route except Chattogram. Local residents and influential politicians have long been pressing for the trains to stop at various stations between Dhaka and Chattogram. The railway authorities have taken the initiative to extend the Mahanagar Express to Cox’s Bazar, giving passengers from those stations the opportunity to travel directly to the tourist city.

On 1 August, Railway Minister Habibur Rashid visited the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar railway route. During the visit, he told journalists that plans were under way to increase the number of trains operating between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar and between Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar in response to passenger demand.