Law minister hopes verdict will be upheld even in the higher court

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has expressed initial satisfaction with the death sentences handed down to two accused for the rape and murder of a child in capital’s Pallabi area. He expressed hope that the verdict will be upheld even if the case goes to a higher court.

The Law Minister expressed this optimism while sharing his reaction to the verdict with journalists at the secretariat today, Sunday afternoon.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal announced the verdict today, 19 days after the incident. In the judgment, the court sentenced the accused, Sohel Rana, and his wife, Swapna Akhter, to death. The court also fined Sohel Tk 500,000 and Swapna Tk 200,000.