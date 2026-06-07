Pallabi child rape and murder
Law minister hopes verdict will be upheld even in the higher court
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has expressed initial satisfaction with the death sentences handed down to two accused for the rape and murder of a child in capital’s Pallabi area. He expressed hope that the verdict will be upheld even if the case goes to a higher court.
The Law Minister expressed this optimism while sharing his reaction to the verdict with journalists at the secretariat today, Sunday afternoon.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal announced the verdict today, 19 days after the incident. In the judgment, the court sentenced the accused, Sohel Rana, and his wife, Swapna Akhter, to death. The court also fined Sohel Tk 500,000 and Swapna Tk 200,000.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat this afternoon following the verdict, the law minister said that by completing every required step, it was possible to deliver justice for such a painful incident within effectively six working days.
He noted that this is a first in the history of Bangladesh. The law minister said, “We are satisfied for now with this trial and punishment. I hope this verdict will remain effective even if it goes to a higher court.”
The eight-year-old child was raped and murdered on 19 May. Now the verdict has been delivered today, 19 days after the incident.