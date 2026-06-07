Two sentenced to death 19 days after incident, what the court said

A court has delivered its verdict just 19 days after an eight-year-old child was raped and brutally murdered in capital’s Pallabi area. In the judgment, the court sentenced the accused, Sohel Rana, and his wife, Swapna Akhter, to death.

In its observations, the court stated that the accused Sohel Rana was proven guilty based on the confessional statement of the accused, the testimony of the investigating officer, and the medical report. The court also noted that his wife, Swapna Akhter, was guilty of the same offence for providing all forms of assistance in the crime.

Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal took the bench at 11:00 am today, Sunday. He then began reading out the verdict in the case and announced the judgment at 11:40 am.