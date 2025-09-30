Cute little ‘Durga’ walking around Dhaka metro rail station
A video recently went viral on Facebook showing a little ‘Durga’ strolling through a metro rail station in Dhaka.
In the clip, the “goddess” appears to be walking briskly, as though she might just catch the train if she hurries enough.
Clad in a bright red Benarasi sari, garland around her neck, crown upon her head, and two red roses tucked into her flowing hair, she looks every bit the deity.
Her hands and feet are adorned with red alta, and on her forehead shines a third eye. Tucked into the waistband is a bunch of lotus flowers, while in her arms rests a small Ganesha idol.
She appears to be on her way to her father’s house, lugging along a little blue suitcase filled with clothes.
At the station, the crowd seems to irritate the tiny goddess slightly. She struggles to board the train and eventually dozes off while waiting. Fellow passengers are left both startled and amused by the sight.
True identity of ‘Durga’
The little girl dressed as goddess Durga is Torjoni Saha, fondly called Rudri. She is four and a half years old. Shortly after her birth, her mother, Tithi Saha, opened a Facebook page in her name, which now has some 80,000 followers.
It was Tithi herself who dressed her daughter as Goddess Durga, inspired by the festive spirit of the season.
“A daughter is truly a reflection of the goddess,” she explained. “This is our way of celebrating Puja in our own style.”
Who took the photographs?
The striking photos of Rudri as Durga were captured by photographer Onik Saha, who has been working professionally since 2015. His Facebook page is called Photo and Film Café.
Onik first photographed Rudri in 2022 and has since developed a close bond with her family. Today he is treated almost as a family member. Rudri affectionately calls him mama (uncle).
Speaking about the concept, Onik said, “I wanted to imagine how the goddess might arrive in a city of bricks and concrete — that’s how the idea surrounding the metro station came about. Some of the outdoor shots were taken at Ramna Kali Temple.”
Though the images capture this year’s Puja atmosphere perfectly, Onik revealed that they were actually taken last year.
However, he plans to shoot three fresh concepts with Rudri this year: Durga boating with her family after arriving at her father’s house, enjoying fuchka at TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) on Dhaka University campus on Ashtami, and bidding farewell on Dashami.