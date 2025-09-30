Cute little ‘Durga’ walking around Dhaka metro rail station

A video recently went viral on Facebook showing a little ‘Durga’ strolling through a metro rail station in Dhaka.

In the clip, the “goddess” appears to be walking briskly, as though she might just catch the train if she hurries enough.

Clad in a bright red Benarasi sari, garland around her neck, crown upon her head, and two red roses tucked into her flowing hair, she looks every bit the deity.