Rozina Islam’s case: BSRF concerned over naraji petition

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) has slammed the naraji petition filed by a joint secretary over the exemption of Rozina Islam from a case under the Official Secrets Act.

The forum of secretariat reporters, in a statement signed by its office secretary Moshkayet Mashref on Thursday, described the petition as an impediment to independent and free journalism and expressed deep concern in this regard.

According to the statement, BSRF president Tapan Biswas and secretary Masudul Haque voiced concern over the issue, on behalf of the forum’s executive committee.

The court had ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to carry out a further investigation after the submission of the final report in the case against Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam.

Rozina was exempted from the charge in the final report. But after nearly seven months, the plaintiff – joint secretary Shibbir Ahmed Osmani – filed a naraji (no-confidence) petition over the development.

The BSRF called upon the authorities to exempt its senior member Rozina from the case immediately.

On 17 May 2021, Rozina Islam was confined and assaulted at the health ministry while carrying out his professional duty. Health ministry lodged a case against her under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and two sections of the penal code.

She was sent to jail in this case. Six days later, she walked out of the jail on interim bail.

