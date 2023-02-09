Rozina Islam’s case: BSRF concerned over naraji petition

The court had ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to carry out a further investigation after the submission of the final report in the case against Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam.
Rozina was exempted from the charge in the final report. But after nearly seven months, the plaintiff – joint secretary Shibbir Ahmed Osmani – filed a naraji (no-confidence) petition over the development.
The BSRF called upon the authorities to exempt its senior member Rozina from the case immediately.
On 17 May 2021, Rozina Islam was confined and assaulted at the health ministry while carrying out his professional duty. Health ministry lodged a case against her under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and two sections of the penal code.
She was sent to jail in this case. Six days later, she walked out of the jail on interim bail.