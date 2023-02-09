Rozina Islam’s case: BSRF concerned over naraji petition

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) has slammed the naraji petition filed by a joint secretary over the exemption of Rozina Islam from a case under the Official Secrets Act.

The forum of secretariat reporters, in a statement signed by its office secretary Moshkayet Mashref on Thursday, described the petition as an impediment to independent and free journalism and expressed deep concern in this regard.

According to the statement, BSRF president Tapan Biswas and secretary Masudul Haque voiced concern over the issue, on behalf of the forum’s executive committee.