Former industries minister Nurul Majid dies in custody
Former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, 75, who had been in prison, has died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Nurul Majid had been receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Physicians declared him dead at 8:10 am today, Monday. The information was confirmed by Md Faruk, inspector of the DMCH police outpost.
He had been an inmate at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. According to hospital sources, he was admitted to the medicine department of DMCH on 27 September in an ailing condition.
Prison authorities said that as his condition worsened, Nurul Majid was transferred to the hospital’s ICU Sunday afternoon. He passed away this morning.
Inspector Md Faruk of the DMCH police outpost said that Nurul Majid’s body has been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.
In September last year, Nurul Majid was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Gulshan area in the capital. He had served as industries minister in the ousted Awami League government.