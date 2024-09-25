Former industries minister Nurul Majid arrested
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun from the capital’s Gulshan area, RAB said on Wednesday morning.
RAB said Nurul Majid was arrested on allegations of launching attacks and killings during the student-people movement in Madhabdi area of Narsingdi on 4 August.
On 5 August, Sheikh Hasina resigned from prime minster and left the country in face of the student-people movement.
Since then, 34 people including former ministers, MPs, advisers to the deposed prime minister and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and its allies have been arrested so far.