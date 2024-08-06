Victory for students and the people, exodus for Sheikh Hasina

Protesters may not have thought shots would actually be fired. The general people could not also think that over 200 students and people would be killed in a couple of days. Nobody ever thought little children in their homes, young girls on the roof and people on the verandas would be killed, although Obaidul Quader announced imposing curfew on 19 July and said a shoot-at-sight order has been declared.

Never has such incidents happened in Bangladesh before; numerous students of schools, colleges and universities were shot dead. Parents and students cried. The country burst into protest. Teachers, guardians, lawyers, artistes, litterateurs, cultural activists, journalists and retired army officers one by one started supporting the movement of students and youth.

Coordinators of Students Against Discrimination placed a 9-point demand. Instead, Sheikh Hasina chose the old methods of torture and mass arrest that she had applied against her political opponents over the past 15 years. More than 10,000 people were arrested within a couple of days. Even HSC examinees were not spared. Coordinators of Students Against Discrimination -- Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Asif Mahmud, Abu Bakr Majumdar and Nusrat Tabassum were picked up and detained at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) office. They were forced to appear on video announcing withdrawal of the movement.

They were released when they went on hunger strike and also in the face of people’s protests. The 9-point demand was transformed to one-point demand at the gathering of people from all walks of life at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar on 2 August. It was said the government must resign. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army refused to stand against people. Police were reluctant to fire shots. So, Sheikh Hasina deployed her political forces as a last resort.

On 4 August, leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechhasebak League carried out attacks across the country including Dhaka. Some of them had fire arms and local weapons. At least 114 people died on that day.

However, in the face of protest by the students and masses, Awami League could not stay on the streets for long. On that day, the Students Against Discrimination Movement announced 'March to Dhaka'. While observing the programme on Monday, clashes broke out between protestors and police. It was clear by the afternoon that the government was vulnerable. Sheikh Hasina left the country by helicopter. On 1 August, Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League or Sheikh Hasina will never flee the country."