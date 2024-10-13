Bureaucrats in fear of cases and arrests

After the fall of the Awami League government amid the student-people's uprising, a series of cases have been filed against top officials in the public administration, most of which are murder cases.

This wave of indiscriminate lawsuits has created a climate of fear among officials.

Sources said that it is inappropriate to file blanket cases against top officials due to the controversial roles played by some officials during the previous Awami League government.

Those who exceeded limits or acted excessively during that time should certainly face justice.

Already, lawsuits have been filed against five principal secretaries of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, three of whom have been arrested while two others are in hiding.

Public administration officials said that such murder cases have never been filed against high-ranking officials in the past, nor have they ever been arrested.

According to the public administration ministry, former principal secretaries Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, and Najibur Rahman have been arrested. The other two principal secretaries, Tofazzal Hossain Mia and Ahmad Kaikaus, also face lawsuits. One is abroad while the other is in hiding.