Airbus submits fresh 10-jet offer to Biman

European aerospace giant Airbus has made a fresh proposal to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to supply 10 aircraft, days after the national carrier signed a US$3.7 billion deal with rival Boeing, officials said today, Sunday.

Biman sources said, Airbus has formally submitted the new fleet proposal to Biman’s techno-finance committee, offering four Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft and six Airbus A321neo jets as part of the airline’s next phase of expansion.

“We have received a fresh proposal from Airbus recently and our techno-finance committee is now evaluating it,” Biman General Manager (PR) Bushra Islam told BSS.