Lemon, cucumber, and aubergine prices still high a week into Ramadan

One week has passed since the start of the holy month of Ramadan. In the run-up to fasting, prices of lemons, cucumbers, aubergines, chillies, onions and chicken, among other essentials, rose sharply.

Over the past two to three days, prices of onions and chicken have declined. However, lemons, cucumbers and aubergines are still being sold at high prices.

Vendors at several markets in the capital said a sudden surge in demand at the beginning of Ramadan pushed up the prices of certain items. Prices are now gradually easing.

However, as the lemon season is nearing its end, supplies in the market are limited, which has kept prices from falling significantly.

This information was gathered from speaking to buyers and sellers while visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Mohakhali Kitchen Market in the capital on Thursday.

On grounds, it was found that lemons were selling at Tk 60 to Tk 80 per four (hali) on Thursday. Larger and better-quality lemons were priced even higher.