Lemon, cucumber, and aubergine prices still high a week into Ramadan
One week has passed since the start of the holy month of Ramadan. In the run-up to fasting, prices of lemons, cucumbers, aubergines, chillies, onions and chicken, among other essentials, rose sharply.
Over the past two to three days, prices of onions and chicken have declined. However, lemons, cucumbers and aubergines are still being sold at high prices.
Vendors at several markets in the capital said a sudden surge in demand at the beginning of Ramadan pushed up the prices of certain items. Prices are now gradually easing.
However, as the lemon season is nearing its end, supplies in the market are limited, which has kept prices from falling significantly.
This information was gathered from speaking to buyers and sellers while visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Mohakhali Kitchen Market in the capital on Thursday.
On grounds, it was found that lemons were selling at Tk 60 to Tk 80 per four (hali) on Thursday. Larger and better-quality lemons were priced even higher.
On the eve of Ramadan, or about a week ago, lemons were selling for over Tk 100 per four. In that sense, prices have fallen. However, just 15 days before Ramadan, buyers were purchasing lemons for Tk 20 to Tk 40 per four, indicating that prices remain high.
Cucumber prices are in a similar situation. On the day before Ramadan began, cucumbers were selling for Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg. On Thursday, they were being sold at roughly the same prices.
Aubergine prices have fallen by Tk 20 per kg and were selling at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg, depending on the variety. The price of green chillies has not declined either, remaining at Tk 140 to Tk 160 per kg.
According to data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), compared with the same period last year, cucumber prices are 78 per cent higher, green chillies 77 per cent higher, and aubergines 62 per cent higher.
Prices of most other vegetables remain relatively stable. Potatoes were selling at Tk 18-20 per kg, tomatoes and hyacinth beans at Tk 40-50, with radish and papaya selling at at Tk 30-40.
Several summer vegetables have appeared in the market, though their prices are high. For example- drumsticks (moringa) are selling at Tk 200-220 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 140-160, okra at Tk 120-140, and yardlong beans at Tk 100-110.
Prices of dates along with various local and imported fruits had also increased before Ramadan, and they were still being sold at higher prices on Thursday.
Abbas Akand, a vegetable seller at Krishi Market, said that high demand at the start of Ramadan had pushed up the prices of some vegetables. Some traders had also taken advantage of the situation to charge higher prices. “Now prices are gradually coming down,” he said.
Onion and chicken prices fall
Last week, the price of broiler chicken had increased by Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg. That increase has reversed now. On Thursday, broiler chicken was selling at Tk 160-170 per kg.
Over the past week, the price of Sonali chicken has also fallen by Tk 30-40 per kg, and was selling at Tk 270-300 per kg after the decline. The price of farm eggs remains stable at Tk 100-110 per dozen.
At the start of Ramadan, fish prices had also risen by Tk 20-40 per kg, but those prices have since fallen. Beef prices have dropped by Tk 30 per kg to Tk 750.
Vendors said that over the past two weeks, prices of several varieties of Miniket rice have increased by Tk 4-5 per kg. On Thursday, Miniket rice of Sagar, Manjur and Diamond brands were selling at Tk 84-85 per kg, up from Tk 80 previously.
Meanwhile, Mozammel brand of Miniket rice has risen by Tk 3 to Tk 88 per kg. Polao verities of rice is also selling higher at Tk 140-150 per kg. However, prices of BR-28, Swarna, Paijam and Nazirshail verities of rice remain stable.
Arafat Hossain, a resident of Mohakhali area in the capital, said that prices of certain goods rose as soon as Ramadan began. “When prices increase without reason, they usually come down within a few days. But even after a week of Ramadan, the higher prices have not fallen much this time,” he said.