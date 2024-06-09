Bangladesh gets into ILO governing body, what was the strategy?  

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for a three-year term, after a hiatus since 2011.

The election took place during the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva on Friday. Bangladesh secured an uncontested membership through diplomatic negotiations with other regional contenders.

Initially, Iran and Pakistan were also supposed to vie for the seat allotted for seven countries from South and Central Asia. But the Bangladesh mission in Geneva resorted to diplomatic strategies to avoid voting.