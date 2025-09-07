Kader Siddique on vandalism at his house
Didn’t expect such authoritarian behaviour in post uprising Bangladesh
Krishak Sramik Janata League president Bangabir Kader Siddique Bir Uttam spoke about vandalism of his house by miscreants.
"My house has been attacked—let it be attacked again. When I went to Bangabandhu’s house on Road 32, my car was vandalised. If further attacks bring peace to the country and serve the nation’s welfare, I am always ready to accept it," Kader siddique said today, Sunday, at a press conference held at his residence on Kabi Nazrul Sarani (District Headquarters Road) in Tangail town.
Earlier, around 1:00am on Saturday night, an attack and vandalism took place at Kader Siddique’s residence.
Household staff reported that Siddique was asleep at the time. A group of 10–15 people pelted bricks and stones at the house, climbed over the gate with a ladder, and vandalised two cars inside. When locals rushed to the spot, the assailants fled. Their faces were covered, and some wore helmets.
At the press conference, Siddique said, "My house was attacked last night. I don’t know who carried it out. About 10–12 people, mostly young, threw stones and vandalised cars. After the anti-quota movement and anti-discrimination movement, we did not expect such authoritarian behaviour. If the Awami League becomes authoritarian, then how should we describe today’s actions?"
"It has been 26 years since I formed a new party. I have struggled day and night. The Awami League has blocked many of our programmes. Yet, if everyone is branded as a collaborator of the Awami League, then I will think this is a conspiracy to undermine and destroy the anti-discrimination movement. It seems to me that national and international conspirators are looking for opportunities to destabilise the country. I cannot say whether the interim government is giving them that opportunity. But if someone like me—who has been awarded the nation’s highest gallantry title—is not safe in his own home, then how can the homes of ordinary poor people be safe?"
He also spoke about recent arrest of his elder brother Latif Siddique from an event in Dhaka recently.
"A few days ago, my elder brother Latif Siddique attended a meeting of Mancha 71 as a discussant. All the speakers there were arrested. Even some who went as audience members were arrested. But those who created mobs and caused obstruction were not touched. This is a violation of justice and a breach of the law. From here, I call upon the government to stop. Let the attack on my home mark the end of such clandestine assaults. This is my appeal to the government. My appeal to the people of the nation is to wake up, stand firm. If such injustice is tolerated, then the lives, property, and dignity of future generations will all be at risk."
In response to a question, Kader Siddique said he would file a case over the attack and vandalism at his residence. His younger brother, Azad Siddique, former chairman of Kalihati Upazila Parishad, was also present at the press conference.
Meanwhile, the administration today, Sunday imposed section 144 centering a gathering of freedom fighters of the Kaderia Bahini, in Basail, Siddique’s electoral constituency. Kader Siddique was invited as the chief guest at the event.
The administration imposed ban as a rally was called by a platform named "Chhatra Samaj" (Student Society) at the same place. The administration imposed Section 144 in the Basail Shaheed Minar area and its surroundings from 6:00am to 6:00pm today.