Didn’t expect such authoritarian behaviour in post uprising Bangladesh

Earlier, around 1:00am on Saturday night, an attack and vandalism took place at Kader Siddique’s residence.

Household staff reported that Siddique was asleep at the time. A group of 10–15 people pelted bricks and stones at the house, climbed over the gate with a ladder, and vandalised two cars inside. When locals rushed to the spot, the assailants fled. Their faces were covered, and some wore helmets.

At the press conference, Siddique said, "My house was attacked last night. I don’t know who carried it out. About 10–12 people, mostly young, threw stones and vandalised cars. After the anti-quota movement and anti-discrimination movement, we did not expect such authoritarian behaviour. If the Awami League becomes authoritarian, then how should we describe today’s actions?"