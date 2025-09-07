Kader Siddiqui’s residence attacked, vandalised in Tangail
Miscreants carried out an attack and vandalism at the residence of Bangabir Kader Siddiqui, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, in Tangail in the small hours of Sunday.
The incident occurred in Akurtakur Para area of the town around 1:00 am.
The first and second floors of Kader Siddiqui’s residence on the Kabi Nazrul Sarani (Zila Sadar Road) house the ‘Sonar Bangla Community Centre’. Kader’s Siddiqui’s residence is on the floor above and he was at home at the time of the attack.
According to household staff, Kader Siddiqui was asleep when a group of 10–15 assailants hurled brickbats and stones at the house around 1:00 am.
They climbed over the gate using a ladder, entered the compound, and vandalised two cars parked there. Then locals rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers, whose faces were covered, with some wearing helmets, to flee, the staff added.
Tanbir Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tangail police station said they have launched an investigation and that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice quickly.
Meanwhile, an assembly of freedom fighters of the Kaderia Bahini was scheduled today, Sunday, in Siddiqui’s electoral constituency, Basail, with him as the chief guest.
However, another gathering was called at the same time and same venue under the banner of ‘Chhatra Samaj’.
In this situation, the administration has imposed Section 144 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm in the Shaheed Minar area of Basail and its surroundings.