Kader Siddiqui’s residence attacked, vandalised in Tangail

Miscreants carried out an attack and vandalism at the residence of Bangabir Kader Siddiqui, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, in Tangail in the small hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred in Akurtakur Para area of the town around 1:00 am.

The first and second floors of Kader Siddiqui’s residence on the Kabi Nazrul Sarani (Zila Sadar Road) house the ‘Sonar Bangla Community Centre’. Kader’s Siddiqui’s residence is on the floor above and he was at home at the time of the attack.