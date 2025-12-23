Sylhet press club calls for ensuring the safety of journalists and newspapers

The Sylhet Zilla Press Club has strongly condemned the attack, arson and vandalism at the offices of the newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the destruction of Prothom Alo’s Sylhet office.

The condemnation was expressed in a press release issued at 9:30 pm on Monday. The statement was jointly signed by the president of the Sylhet Zilla Press Club, Moin Uddin and its general secretary, Mohammad Nasir Uddin.

The statement conveyed deep concern over attacks on the media and urged the interim government to ensure the safety and security of journalists and newspaper organisations.

It further demanded that those involved in these incidents be identified promptly and brought under the law, with exemplary punishment ensured.