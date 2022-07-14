BPC in fear of energy security

"BPC has expressed apprehension that the security of energy may be hampered if necessary amount of dollars is not arranged and LCs cannot be opened as per demand," the letters reads.
Referring to the matter as highly urgent, it requested to take necessary steps regarding the crisis of foreign currency and complications in opening LC for importing fuel oil.
It is also mentioned in the letter that about hundred per cent fuel oil is imported from abroad. More than once, letters have been sent to Bangladesh Bank and the financial institution division seeking cooperation for availability of dollars and opening LC.
According to the letter of the energy division, some 16 to 17 LCs are opened every month to import fuel oil. LCs are usually opened with Sonali Bank, Rupali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, One Bank, Islami Bank and Eastern Bank.
Banks often refuse to open LCs as per demand saying there is a crisis of dollars in the internal market.
BPC has disclosed this more than once. Besides, oil suppliers' payment is being delayed if LCs are opened. Payments are being made in more than one installment. As a result, the bilateral relation with the fuel oil suppliers may be deteriorated. Price of fuel oil is also increasing in the international market.
BPC sources said complication sin opening LC and payment of fuel oil began in April. Power, energy and mineral resources ministry was apprised of the matter. After a letter was sent to Bangladesh Bank from the ministry, some dollars were released. Afterwards, when banks again refused to open LC, BPC sent letters twice to the energy division.