BPC in fear of energy security

Import of fuel oil has become risky as LC cannot be opened to import fuel oil due to dollar crisis, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has said.

Oil supplying foreign agencies are creating pressure as their dues are not paid regularly.

Banks are saying they do not have dollars.

BPC said they are not finding any solution despite sending letters to the concerned departments.

Under the circumstances, on 5 July, the energy and mineral resources division in a letter apprised the prime minister's office, the finance division and the economic relations division of the situation.