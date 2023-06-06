HC orders to dispose of Dr Kamal’s ‘tax evasion’ issue within 3 months

The bench also gave a directive to the tribunal to accept the appeal to be filed by the defendant for hearing.

Barrister Tanim Hossain Shawon, a counsel of Dr. Kamal Hossain & Associates, said that they earlier submitted an appeal against an allegation of tax evasion to the tribunal, but it was rejected mentioning that the deposit was not paid.

Later, a writ petition was submitted with the High Court challenging the rejection of the appeal. The HC on Monday passed the order to dispose of the appeal after hearing the petition, the lawyer said.