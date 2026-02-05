Postal ballots of 379,924 expatriates reach Bangladesh

A total of 379,924 postal ballots sent by expatriate voters registered through the "Postal Vote BD" app have so far reached Bangladesh for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election and referendum.

OCV-SDI project team leader on expatriate voter registration, Salim Ahmad Khan told BSS today, Thursday, that the ballots were received as part of the ongoing postal voting process for expatriate voters.

As of 9:30 am this morning, a total of 766,862 ballots have been sent to expatriates registered through the app, he said, adding that among them, 526,008 expatriates have received their ballots while 480,416 have already casted their vote.

Besides, 444,952 expatriate voters have submitted their ballots to the post offices or postal departments of the respective countries.