Postal ballots of 379,924 expatriates reach Bangladesh
A total of 379,924 postal ballots sent by expatriate voters registered through the "Postal Vote BD" app have so far reached Bangladesh for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election and referendum.
OCV-SDI project team leader on expatriate voter registration, Salim Ahmad Khan told BSS today, Thursday, that the ballots were received as part of the ongoing postal voting process for expatriate voters.
As of 9:30 am this morning, a total of 766,862 ballots have been sent to expatriates registered through the app, he said, adding that among them, 526,008 expatriates have received their ballots while 480,416 have already casted their vote.
Besides, 444,952 expatriate voters have submitted their ballots to the post offices or postal departments of the respective countries.
Among these, returning officers have so far received 107,168 ballots.
Alongside overseas voters, the Election Commission (EC) has also started sending postal ballots to voters residing within the country under ICPV.
So far, ballots have been sent to the addresses of 662,191 registered voters inside the country.
According to the latest EC data, 260,447 voters inside the country have received their ballots.
Of them, 211,122 voters have cast their votes and 168,519 have submitted their ballots to post offices or mailboxes. Returning officers have so far received 27,367 ballots.
Salim Ahmad Khan further said that a total of 15,33,684 voters at home and abroad have registered through the app to cast votes by postal ballot in the 13th JS election and referendum.