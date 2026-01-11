Gas crisis everywhere, from kitchen stoves to stations

For more than two weeks, the market has been facing a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Prices have risen to nearly double, yet LPG cylinders remain unavailable.

Following two separate accidents, the supply of natural gas in Dhaka has been disrupted for a week. People are struggling to light their cooking stoves.

As supply falls short of demand, the crisis has now affected everything from household stoves to CNG stations.

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis, the Bangladesh LPG auto gas station and conversion workshop owners association held a press conference yesterday, Saturday, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium.

At the press conference, it was stated that the average monthly demand for LPG is around 140,000 tonnes, of which 15,000 tonnes are required for the transport sector.

Since last month, the supply has been significantly lower than demand, placing many gas stations on the brink of closure.