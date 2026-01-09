Gas pressure extremely low in Dhaka, what’s behind the crisis
Dhaka city is experiencing extremely low gas pressure, causing acute hardship for residents.
Rumana, a resident of East Rajabazar area, works as a domestic help. After finishing work in various homes, she returns to her own residence and gets gas only around 1:00 am. She has to cook at night using that limited supply. There is no gas throughout the day. With a low income, she says there is no alternative option for her.
Shuva Zinnia Chowdhury, who lives in Kalabagan, said that when she returns home in the evening after office hours, the gas stove burns feebly. Cooking takes forever on such a low flame.
There is no gas almost throughout the day and usually there’s supply only after 11:00 pm, when many neighbours start cooking. She has now begun using a rice cooker and is considering buying an electric stove.
Sadi Islam, a resident of Niketan, said there is a small inflow of gas very early in the morning, which somehow allows them to manage breakfast. After that, the stove does not light at all. Lunch has to be bought from outside. Gas supply returns in the afternoon or evening, but the pressure remains very low. That is when dinner can be cooked.
Md Abu Hurairah, a resident of South Manipur area in Mirpur-2, said gas is available from around 7:30 am to 8:00 am. There is no supply for the rest of the day. Gas returns in the late afternoon or evening, but with extremely low pressure, making it very difficult to cook meals.
Fatema Tuz Zohra, who works at a private organisation and lives in Khilgaon, said gas is available only at dawn. Apart from that, there is no flow for the rest of the day. As a result, her family has to wake up at 6:00 am to cook. In this situation, they are relying on electric stoves for cooking.
In a notice issued late Thursday night, Titas Gas authorities confirmed that Dhaka is facing extremely low gas pressure. The notice was published on the Titas Gas authority’s official Facebook page.
According to the notice, a gas distribution pipeline beneath the Turag River was damaged in Aminbazar area after being hit by the anchor of a cargo trawler. Although the pipeline has been repaired, water entered the pipe during the repair work.
In addition, gas supply to Dhaka has been reduced. As a result, the gas pressure is severely low all across the capital.
Titas Gas authorities said efforts are ongoing to resolve the low-pressure problem. They also expressed sincere regret for the temporary inconvenience caused to customers.