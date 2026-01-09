Gas pressure extremely low in Dhaka, what’s behind the crisis

Dhaka city is experiencing extremely low gas pressure, causing acute hardship for residents.

Rumana, a resident of East Rajabazar area, works as a domestic help. After finishing work in various homes, she returns to her own residence and gets gas only around 1:00 am. She has to cook at night using that limited supply. There is no gas throughout the day. With a low income, she says there is no alternative option for her.

Shuva Zinnia Chowdhury, who lives in Kalabagan, said that when she returns home in the evening after office hours, the gas stove burns feebly. Cooking takes forever on such a low flame.