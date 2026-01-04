Dhaka faces LPG supply crunch

For over a week now, the capital Dhaka has been facing an acute shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Despite demand at the consumer level, retail shops in the areas have run out of gas cylinders.

Customers are going from shop to shop in search of them. Even when cylinders are available, buyers are often forced to pay 700 to 800 taka more than the regulated price. Many have had to buy food from diners instead.

Yesterday, Saturday, visiting different areas in Mirpur and Mohammadpur revealed the difficulties faced by consumers. At around 10:00 am, Monir Mia, the caretaker of house number 127 on Road 5 in Kalshi’s journalist residential area in Mirpur, told Prothom Alo that the gas in a tenant’s cylinder on the seventh floor ran out in the morning. He contacted three regular shops over phone for a replacement cylinder. All three shops told him, “No supply of cylinders.”