LPG priced at Tk 1,200 unavailable even at Tk 1,800, who will take notice?

After his LPG ran out on the morning of 24 December, Kawsar Khan, a resident of Mohammadpur area in the capital, phoned his local neighbourhood shop. There were no LPG cylinders available.

He then called another shop, with the same result. Finally, at a third shop, he managed to get a cylinder. Kawsar Khan said, “I had to pay Tk 1,500 for a single cylinder. Such a sudden price hike is unimaginable.”

Farzana Nila, a resident of Kalyanpur New Market area, said that on 30 December she searched at cylinder shops but could not find LPG. Later, when she did manage to get a 12kg cylinder, she had to pay Tk 1,800. She paid more than Tk 500 above the fixed price.

On 31 December, Asma Akhter of Kazipara in Mirpur faced a similar ordeal while searching for a cylinder. She could not get one even at Tk 1,800. She said she eventually had to pay Tk 2,100 to buy a 12kg LPG cylinder. Yet the government-fixed price of LPG in December was Tk 1,253.