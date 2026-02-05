Handover of power to new govt won't not go beyond 17-18 Feb: press secretary

The interim government will hand over power to the elected government as quickly as possible after the election, and it is unlikely to go beyond 17 or 18 February, said chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam.

He made the remarks today, Thursday afternoon at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Earlier, a meeting of the advisory council was held with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Voting in the 13th national parliamentary election will be held on 12 February. A referendum on implementing the July National Charter will also take place on the same day.