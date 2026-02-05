Law adviser explains who can administer oath to elected MPs

Although elected members of parliament usually take their oath before the speaker or deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), this will not be possible this time due to the circumstances surrounding the July mass uprising of 2024.

Instead, newly elected MPs may take their oath before the chief justice, acting as a person nominated by the president, said interim government law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul.

He also noted that if it’s three days after the election, the chief election commissioner could also administer the oath.