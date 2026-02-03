Bureaucrats are inherently resistant to reform: Asif Nazrul

Criticising the bureaucratic structure, law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “Bureaucrats in Bangladesh are inherently resistant to reform.”

Questioning the reasons behind this and referring to his own experience in government, he added, “I do not know whether this is a fault of individuals or a fault of our system.”

Asif Nazrul made these remarks on Monday evening at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Banglamotor, Dhaka, during the book launch ceremony of ‘Bangladesh Samaj o Rajniti’.

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, authored the book.