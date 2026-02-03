Bureaucrats are inherently resistant to reform: Asif Nazrul
Criticising the bureaucratic structure, law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “Bureaucrats in Bangladesh are inherently resistant to reform.”
Questioning the reasons behind this and referring to his own experience in government, he added, “I do not know whether this is a fault of individuals or a fault of our system.”
Asif Nazrul made these remarks on Monday evening at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Banglamotor, Dhaka, during the book launch ceremony of ‘Bangladesh Samaj o Rajniti’.
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, authored the book.
Referring to his frustration with bureaucratic practices, Asif Nazrul said, “We have some young officers here whom I care for deeply. I explain to them, ‘You are not a clerk, you are an officer. An officer must have independent judgement and decision-making capacity'.”
Professor Asif Nazrul also remarked that before becoming an adviser, people celebrated him for criticising Sheikh Hasina.
“I was an extremely popular person. Now I work all day. Just last night, I returned from a meeting in Dubai and worked until 2:30 am. I started work again at 7:30 in the morning. My eyes are burning, my head aches, I work all day and hear abuse all day,” he said.
The law adviser further stated that stories of corruption circulating on social media often do not align with reality.
For example, he referred to a YouTube video in which a popular YouTuber claimed that the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission had given someone 10 billion (100 crore) taka.
According to him, such stories ultimately turn into sources of entertainment.
Referring again to the book ‘Bangladesh Samaj o Rajniti’, Asif Nazrul said that such books and writings go beyond memoirs and offer deep insights into the state, humanity and civic responsibility. He stressed the importance of reaching a wider readership with such works.
Jalal Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, presided over the event.
Other speakers included adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan; adviser for Information and Environment, Syeda Rizwana Hasan; chief executive of the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed; political analyst and economist, Mahbub Ullah; chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Mohammad Abdul Momen and press secretary to the chief adviser, Shafiqul Alam.